Power Corp of Canada Buys 66,236 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 137.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares during the period. Onsemi comprises about 1.0% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,755,000 after acquiring an additional 171,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. 4,291,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

