Power Corp of Canada Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.04.

AVGO traded up $20.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,461.03. 3,475,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.09 and a 1-year high of $1,465.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,342.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,240.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

