Power Corp of Canada Invests $372,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.87. 529,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,393. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.