Power Corp of Canada Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,563,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,772,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CME traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.94. The company had a trading volume of 409,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.04 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.38. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

