Power Corp of Canada Purchases New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 83,546 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $196.65. 327,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,158. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.09 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.