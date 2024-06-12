Power Corp of Canada Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in General Electric were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $162.11. The company had a trading volume of 564,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

