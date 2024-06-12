Power Corp of Canada Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1,562.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

AMP traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.02. 253,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $442.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.