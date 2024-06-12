Power Corp of Canada Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Power Corp of Canada decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after buying an additional 474,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 586,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,790. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.