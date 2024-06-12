Power Corp of Canada Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Power Corp of Canada lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,983 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 2,999,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

