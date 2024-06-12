Power Corp of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Power Corp of Canada reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

