PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWSC. UBS Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,154,491.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,154,491.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

