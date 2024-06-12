Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.4%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.08 and last traded at $166.34. Approximately 820,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,542,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $395.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after buying an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after buying an additional 2,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,475,000 after buying an additional 2,268,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

