ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.84

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.84, but opened at $40.10. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 789,555 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

