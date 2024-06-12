PSQ (PSQH) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PSQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 268 565 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.76%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 106.20%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

PSQ has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.23

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

