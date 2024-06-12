Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lowered by Analyst

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.73 per share.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $365.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

