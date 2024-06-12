Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

