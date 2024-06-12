Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $71,429.16 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. 605,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $62,765,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

