Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zumiez by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

