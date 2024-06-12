Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
Quanex Building Products Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE NX opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanex Building Products
Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products
In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quanex Building Products
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.