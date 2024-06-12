Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.78

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 18000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.63 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.92 million for the quarter. Quorum Information Technologies had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.030013 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

