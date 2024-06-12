Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $80.30 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

