RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.78

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 32410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

RadNet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $91,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,945.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $91,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,945.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $1,280,109. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet



RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

