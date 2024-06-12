Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 1.1%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 105,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 518,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).
Several research firms recently weighed in on RBW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
