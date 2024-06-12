RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.28

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.28 and last traded at C$109.78, with a volume of 64613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.49.

RB Global Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.48.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RB Global

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$75.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$992,911.50. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$380,700.00. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

