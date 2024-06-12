Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.9% After Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.23. Approximately 1,035,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,425,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

