Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 16.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $351.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

