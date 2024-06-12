Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,466 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

