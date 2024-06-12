Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,204 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,484,509,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,977,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,334,968. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

