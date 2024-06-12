Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 250,662 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 250,662 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

