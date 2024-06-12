Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,473,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Republic Services stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

