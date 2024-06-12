Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 12th (ADC, AMS, ARKR, ARL, AVDL, BNL, CYD, DGLY, EKSO, FI)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 12th:

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

