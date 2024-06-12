Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 12th (ADC, AMS, ARKR, ARL, AVDL, BNL, CYD, DGLY, EKSO, FI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 12th:

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

