Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,642,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

