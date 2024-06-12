Reviewing GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and Its Peers

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 553 4827 6307 322 2.53

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.57%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.88% -451.00% -5.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $187.91 million $8.41 million 57.78 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.14 billion $247.82 million 27.29

GEN Restaurant Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

