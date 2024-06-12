Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.22

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Ricoh Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

