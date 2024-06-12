RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 3.3%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.61. 432,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,099,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,432. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after acquiring an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

