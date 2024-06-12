RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 200,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AGNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.