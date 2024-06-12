RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

