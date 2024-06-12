RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Five9 worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,729. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

