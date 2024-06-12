RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.