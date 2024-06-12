RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Shares of AZPN opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $224.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

