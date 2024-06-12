RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.31 and a 200 day moving average of $350.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

