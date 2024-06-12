Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $133,995.84 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.16. The company had a trading volume of 479,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.28 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

