Roth Capital Weighs in on Semtech Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 647,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Semtech by 5,613.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 419,415 shares in the last quarter.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

