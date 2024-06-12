Saga (SAGA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.66 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $202.92 million and approximately $38.66 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,013,186,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,812,898 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,013,111,447 with 94,785,678 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.0084287 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $37,439,016.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

