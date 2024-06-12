Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.49 and last traded at $242.26. 1,501,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,558,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $180,640,848. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

