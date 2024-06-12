Sanctum Infinity Price Tops $180.56 on Major Exchanges (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $326.96 million and approximately $29.65 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for $180.56 or 0.00268013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,810,845 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,847,056.70619666. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 186.33543158 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $17,236,010.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

