Scalar Gauge Management LLC Acquires New Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 393,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. SolarWinds makes up 4.7% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 224,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,504 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 296,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

