Scalar Gauge Management LLC Acquires Shares of 246,137 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 246,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. SecureWorks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SecureWorks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 95.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,567. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $604.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.