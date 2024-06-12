Scalar Gauge Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Global Blue Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of GB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $926.52 million, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

