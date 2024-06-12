Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance

SREI stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The company had a trading volume of 2,238,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,136. The firm has a market cap of £224.50 million, a PE ratio of -412.73 and a beta of 0.64. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a 1-year low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.45 ($0.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

